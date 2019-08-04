



News of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso hit Steven Montez, the quarterback for the University of Colorado, especially hard. The El Paso native spoke to local sports media hours after the shooting.

“I wanted to start the press conference off just addressing the horrific events that happened in El Paso, Texas today. Sending thoughts and prayers to the people of El Paso and also to the families who lost loved ones in the Walmart in Cielo Vista,” he said. “It’s a very scary time we live in.”

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, killed 20 people at a Walmart on Saturday. Twenty-six others are hurt. The suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities.

Investigators are looking into a document reportedly left by the suspect which denounces a growing number of Hispanic people in Texas which is the reason for his actions.

I was saddened to hear of the tragedy in Texas. Together we mourn the victims and extend condolences to the families. May those who are injured heal, may those who bore witness recover from the trauma, and may we as a society learn. — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 3, 2019

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the tragedy saying in part, “May those who are injured heal, may those who bore witness recover from the trauma and may we as a society learn.”

Hours after the attack, hundreds of people waiting in line to donate blood. Vitalant in Colorado is asking for donations to replenish the blood supply.