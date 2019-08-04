(CBS4) –
News of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso hit Steven Montez, the quarterback for the University of Colorado, especially hard. The El Paso native spoke to local sports media hours after the shooting.
Customs and Border Patrol police walk past individuals that were evacuated from Cielo Vista Mall and a Wal-Mart where a shooting occurred in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. – A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead. At least one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting in the border city of El Paso, triggering fear and panic among weekend shoppers as well as widespread condemnation. It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend. (Photo credit: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
“I wanted to start the press conference off just addressing the horrific events that happened in El Paso, Texas today. Sending thoughts and prayers to the people of El Paso and also to the families who lost loved ones in the Walmart in Cielo Vista,” he said. “It’s a very scary time we live in.”
Steven Montez (credit: CBS)
The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, killed 20 people at a Walmart on Saturday. Twenty-six others are hurt. The suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities.
Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Wal-Mart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. – Police said there may be more than one suspect involved in an active shooter situation Saturday in El Paso, Texas. City police said on Twitter they had received “multi reports of multipe shooters.” There was no immediate word on casualties. (Photo credit: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Investigators are looking into a document reportedly left by the suspect which denounces a growing number of Hispanic people in Texas which is the reason for his actions.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the tragedy saying in part, “May those who are injured heal, may those who bore witness recover from the trauma and may we as a society learn.”
A man places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart where a shooting left 20 people dead in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019. – Texas authorities are investigating the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso as a possible hate crime, the city’s police chief said, as authorities study an online manifesto linked to the suspect. A 21-year-old from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage that left 20 people dead and 26 wounded.US media identified him as Patrick Crusius, who is white, and linked him to a “manifesto” posted online that includes passages railing against the “Hispanic invasion” of Texas. (Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Hours after the attack, hundreds of people waiting in line to donate blood. Vitalant in Colorado is asking for donations to replenish the blood supply.
You must log in to post a comment.