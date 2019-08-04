Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews rescued a hiker Sunday morning after being falling at Royal Arch Trail in Boulder County. Sheriff’s officials says two witnesses reported the 72-year-old man tripped and fell about 25 feet off the side of the trail into an embankment.
The incident happened about 9 a.m. Sunday near the Bluebell Shelter. The witnesses helped the man until medical personnel arrived.
The man was able to climb back up the hillside and was then taken to Boulder Community Health with non-life threatening injuries.
