(HOODLINE) – Looking to hit up the freshest businesses to open in Denver? From an ice cream joint to an eatery that specializes in sandwiches, read on for the most recent destinations to make their debut.
Little Man Ice Cream Factory
Stroll past 4411 W. Colfax Ave. in West Colfax and you’ll find Little Man Ice Cream Factory, a new ice cream and frozen yogurt outlet.
Its latest location offers an industrial-chic ambiance for enjoying unique ice cream flavors, including carrot cake, honey matcha and vegan chocolate Oreo.
Snarf’s Sandwiches
Stop by 2527 Federal Blvd. in Northwest and you’ll find Snarf’s Sandwiches, a new place to score oven-toasted sandwiches, salads and soups.
On the menu, take your pick from a sizable list of classic and signature sandwiches, ranging from meatball parmesan to smoked brisket, complete with barbecue sauce and Swiss cheese. There are also Snarflettes (5-inch sandwiches) for kids.
Cherish Spirits Lounge
New to 221 Detroit St. in Cherry Creek is Cherish Spirits Lounge, a cocktail lounge.
In addition to a wide selection of spirits and other libations, this upscale bar also features a menu of small plates such as roasted leek dip and beet risotto, flatbreads and truffled popcorn.
Article provided by Hoodline.
