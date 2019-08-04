FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in southwestern Fort Collins are asking for the community’s help finding a group of teenagers accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to property. Surveillance video from homes near Webber Middle School show four teenagers, possibly all males, driving through the neighborhood breaking windows on vehicles and buildings.

“This is going beyond a petty crime,” said Barry Bailey, a resident whose two vehicles were damaged by the vandals. “(This neighborhood) is very low in crime, generally.”

Bailey said he was sleeping in his home with his window open in the early hours of July 31.

“I heard some kids out here,” Bailey said. “And, then I heard the shattering of the glass.”

Security footage shows a four-door pickup truck pull up to homes near the intersection of Seneca Street and Regency Drive, across the street from Webber Middle.

One teenager is hanging out of a window. Another is sitting in the front passenger seat. The boy in the rear passenger seat is seen exiting the truck with an object in his hand. He then approaches two vehicles, shattering multiple windows, before throwing the object in the bed of the truck.

The driver of the truck is not seen in the video.

The nighttime video shows what appears to be a boy with long, curly hair as the main vandal. The teens then drive away from the scene, breaking a neighboring vehicle’s window as they pass by.

“You hear these kids hooting and hollering, and laughing as they are taking off. It is just a disturbing image,” Bailey said. “We found out later that morning that the school across the street had had a lot of windows broken in the rear of it.”

Windows to a mobile unit classroom, and a door to Webber Middle, were damaged. Bailey suspected it was by the same group of teenagers.

Video surveillance was turned over to Fort Collins Police Services. Police told CBS4 they were investigating, and searching for the group and vehicle involved. They asked anyone with information to call Officer Brough at 970-221-6555.

“This is getting out of hand, and we need some help,” Bailey said.