PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Pitkin County officials are warning residents of flooding in the Lake Christine burn area. A reverse 911 alert went out on Sunday evening.
Officials say residents should take necessary precautions which might include finding higher ground and sheltering-in-place. Do not enter flooded roadways.
An evacuation center is being set up at the Eagle County building at Crown Mountain Park.
The Lake Christine Fire started July 3, 2018. Three homes were destroyed, hundreds of people were forced to evacuate for weeks, but no one was hurt.
The two people convicted of started it were sentenced in July 1 of this year.
