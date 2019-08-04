BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 300 Colorado airmen and women in the Colorado National Guard returned home Sunday after four months in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis greeted them at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. He says it was an honor and a privilege to welcome them home.
It was an honor and a privilege to welcome our troops back to Colorado! On behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank them for their service abroad. Every single one should be proud of serving our country with distinction. pic.twitter.com/YYP0IOmfrJ
— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 4, 2019
The troops had been flying and maintaining F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing at Bagram Airfield. Their mission was to promote efforts to strengthen Afghan security forces, and to build partnerships with Afghan military members through combat air support for U.S. and coalition ground forces.
