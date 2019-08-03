Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Patients from Craig Hospital who are recovering from brain or spinal injury took to the water at Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora. It was part of the hospital’s 40th Annual Hobie Day.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Patients from Craig Hospital who are recovering from brain or spinal injury took to the water at Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora. It was part of the hospital’s 40th Annual Hobie Day.
Patients of the Therapeutic Recreation Program got onto a Hobie boat and enjoyed sailing and boating with help from trainers and volunteers.
It was a chance for the patients to test their rehabilitation skills in an unfamiliar environment.
“I feel exhilarated. I feel anticipation getting ready to push off and get into the water,” said Edward Sutton before his voyage.
CBS4 caught up with Sutton after he returned.
“It just really made me think about what my mentor always told be. He always said ‘pain in inevitable, but suffering is an option,’ and you can choose to have fun with everything and this was really great.”
More than 300 staff and volunteers helped make sure everyone stayed safe.
You must log in to post a comment.