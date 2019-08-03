DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 confirmed Saturday morning the dog believed to be a stolen dog from Denver was reunited with her owner in Kansas City. Myles Richards traveled hundreds of miles on Friday just to see if the dog was actually his.
Goose, the 7-year-old black lab, was stolen from Richards’ car near 18th and Federal on Monday. He left the dog in his car, running and unlocked, while he visited the construction site he’s working on.
Two suspects were seen on surveillance video speeding away in the car. Richards took the key with him, so once the thieves turned the car off, it couldn’t restart.
On Friday, Richards says someone found a dog believed to be Goose wandering outside a hotel in Kansas City and took it to a shelter.
A micro-chip confirmed the dog was Goose. Richards and Goose are on their way back to Colorado.
The stolen car has not yet been found. If you recognize the people in the surveillance video or see Richards’ vehicle, contact the Denver Police Department.
