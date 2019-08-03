



Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern

– Spending time in LoDo? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a classic Wisconsin tavern to a new American joint. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in LoDo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is beer bar and traditional American spot Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern. Located at 1417 Market St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

Start off with Wally’s white cheddar cheese curds, chicken wings or a “You Betcha Basket” (tots or fries topped with house-made chili, cheese, onions and sour cream) as an appetizer before looking into heartier menu options such as Wally’s Brat, a Wisconsin-style beer brat with onions, pickles and yellow mustard; A Sconnie burger; or Lake Perch Dinner, a fried fish dinner served with cole slaw, rye bread, house tartar sauce and fries or tots.

Vesta

Next up is wine bar and New American spot Vesta, situated at 1822 Blake St. With 4.5 stars out of 916 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This upscale eatery features small and large plates and house-made bread. Look for charred baby octopus, hand-cut beef tartare or heirloom tomato caprese to start. Entrees include pan-roasted halibut, grilled beef tenderloin, brick pressed chicken and more.

Thirsty? A wide array of libations are on offer, including wine, cocktails, beer and signature creations.

Mellow Mushroom

Bar and pizza spot Mellow Mushroom, which offers sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1201 16th St., Suite 108, four stars out of 511 reviews.

This popular chain offers salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, burgers and more. Hone in on specific menu options such as the Mighty Meaty pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon; the Sausagefest calzone with meatball, sausage, salami and three different cheeses; or the California Club hoagie sandwich with chicken, roasted tomatoes, bacon, avocado and garlic aioli.

Bubu

Check out Bubu, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion spot at 1423 Larimer St.

Score an acai bowl or other health-centric bowls at this popular joint. Specific menu options include the OG Colorado with roasted carrots, quinoa, green chili, avocado and pumpkin seeds; the Mexican with black beans, cherry tomatoes, fresh corn, jicama and pumpkin seeds; or the Indian with roasted chickpeas, carrot, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes and yellow curry yogurt vinaigrette.

Article provided by Hoodline.