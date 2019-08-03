DENVER (CBS4) – It was a hot start to the weekend across Colorado with limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Highs climbed into the 90s across the lower elevations with widespread 70s and 80s in the mountains.
We’ll see similar readings again on Sunday but there will be a better chance to see showers and thunderstorms to offer a little relief from the heat. Some of the storms cloud be strong to severe in extreme northeast Colorado and across eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.
Air quality is poor along the Front Range urban corridor between Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins through Sunday afternoon so we suggest that you limit your time outdoors, especially during the heat of the day, if you have a sensitive respiratory system.
The next 5 to 7 days will feature more of the same with temperatures each day within a few degrees of the 90 mark in Denver. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop just about each and every afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.