CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Champ Bailey entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Bailey voices frequently broke during his speech.

Bailey played for Washington and Denver in his 15-year career, and was a force in each of those seasons. He intercepted 54 passes, including one against New England he returned for 100 yards in the 2005 divisional playoffs.

A 12-time Pro Bowler, a record for the position, and three-time All-Pro who made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Bailey was the seventh overall draft pick by the Redskins in 1999. He was dealt to Denver in 2004 for running back Clinton Portis in a steal for the Broncos.

Bailey credited Hall of Fame cornerbacks Darrell Green and Deion Sanders, mentors with the Redskins, for setting his foundation in the pros. Yet he noted he was “consumed by the game” that “gives a person discipline and perseverance,” but it doesn’t prepare you for “real life.”

Referring to his fellow African Americans, Bailey asked that everyone listen “when we tell you about our fears. … When we tell you there are many challenges we face because of the color our skin, please listen. And please do not get caught up in how the message is delivered.

“If we start listening, there is no limit to the progress we can make.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)