DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver opened its new Adventure Forest to adults only on Friday. The attraction can be seen from Interstate 25.
It’s an aerial course full of slides, rope swings and places to climb. It’s designed to get children outdoors and give them a safe space to improve their confidence.
Some adults told CBS4 its just as fun for them as it is for kids.
“I think it’s a great way to experience, art and language, and activity all in the same 100 square meters,” said Hailey Olson.
The Adventure Forest is included in museum admission. The museum only allows 100 people on the attraction at a time.
All proceeds benefit the Museum’s innovative programming, interactive exhibits, community outreach and sponsored admissions.
