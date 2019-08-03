  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver opened its new Adventure Forest to adults only on Friday. The attraction can be seen from Interstate 25.

(credit: CBS)

It’s an aerial course full of slides, rope swings and places to climb. It’s designed to get children outdoors and give them a safe space to improve their confidence.

(credit: CBS)

Some adults told CBS4 its just as fun for them as it is for kids.

“I think it’s a great way to experience, art and language, and activity all in the same 100 square meters,” said Hailey Olson.

(credit: CBS)

The Adventure Forest is included in museum admission. The museum only allows 100 people on the attraction at a time.

All proceeds benefit the Museum’s innovative programming, interactive exhibits, community outreach and sponsored admissions.

