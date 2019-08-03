  • CBS4On Air

Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Open Door Ministries and other organizations celebrated 80219 Day which is significant for two reasons: that’s the zip code for southwest Denver, and it was Friday’s date, 08/02/2019.

(credit: CBS)

The area includes the Harvey Park, Westwood and Barnum neighborhoods. Residents gathered for a free barbeque and games.

(credit: CBS)

The event also included a community cleanup and affordable housing workshops.

