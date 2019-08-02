WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Health Department is reporting cases of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in the Greeley/Evans area. No human cases have been reported in Weld County, but officials say the risk has increased.
Health officials warn the Culex mosquito, which carries the virus, is expected to grow in population over the next several weeks.
“Our hot and humid August weather, followed by afternoon thunderstorms, creates the perfect conditions for the Culex mosquito,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD, MPH, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department. “It’s extremely important to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.”
West Nile Virus symptoms can appear 3 to 14 days after an infection. Initial symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness and rash, but most infected people don’t exhibit any symptoms. If a person develops symptoms, they should see a healthcare professional immediately.
There are no medications or vaccines to prevent or treat West Nile Virus. Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuro-invasive illness.
To prevent mosquito bites, health officials recommend removing standing water around your home. Dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes are most active, so officials recommend limiting outdoor activity during that time and wearing insect repellent and long pants and sleeves.
For more information about the preventing mosquito bites, visit: weldgov.com
