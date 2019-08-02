



– In Brighton, the community is working together to grow some positivity. The Brighton 27J Community Garden works to teach families about gardening while providing fresh food to those who need it.

Two days a week volunteers work at the garden, which is tucked away behind the 27J Educational Services Center building. They pull weeds and harvest vegetables that will go to people in the community.

“It’s all about trying to help the community,” explained volunteer Kevin Martinez. “There is nothing better than that.”

Martinez has volunteered with his brother and mom at the garden for nearly 5 years.

“Now that we both are in high school, we learned how much fun it is and how much it is really helping,” he said.

The fruits and vegetables that are harvested go to different areas of the community. Part of the crop is taken to the Tri-County Health Department’s nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children, otherwise known as WIC.

“We’ll give kids carrots to try or peas to bring home and have for dinner,” explained Holly Cannon with the Tri County Health Department.

Another portion of the crops from the community garden goes to a local food bank. Often the volunteers deliver the food.

“I think they like helping other families and knowing somebody else can eat it and be healthy because of it,” Cannon said.

A unique aspect to this community garden is that for every hour worked, the volunteers also are rewarded by being able to take home part of the harvest. That teaches them the process of a healthy meal from the seed to the table.

“We’re putting food directly into the hands of people who are going home and cooking it,” Cannon said.

This year, 18 families were awarded their own personal bed in the garden. The rest are open to the community for volunteering and public service.

The Brighton 27J Community Garden hours are Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. The garden will stay open through September.