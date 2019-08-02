



– More than 1,000 women are expected to converge for the Venus De Miles bike ride this month. It’s a unique opportunity to not only bring community together, but to support education.

The event supports Greenhouse Scholars, an education non-profit, which strives to give opportunities to under-resourced college students. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

“I always knew I wanted to at least apply to Greenhouse, just because of their mission statement and that was, cultivating leaders to impact the world,” said Theresa Nguyen.

Nguyen remembers the moment she got the call, letting her know she was a Greenhouse Scholar recipient. It wasn’t so much about the scholarship as it was about access to resources for her long term goal: helping children in her community.

“They [Greenhouse Scholars] always make sure that I have the resources or make me feel like it’s attainable.”

As a scholar, Nguyen was responsible for creating a master plan. Something that would inspire change. She decided to take a role, working alongside the kids at Denver’s Sun Valley Youth Center for the summer.

“Growing up I was always told like, I was at risk whether it was because I was a first generation student or low income a minority. So, it was really hard navigating just because I didn’t really have anyone to look up to besides like my brother.”

It’s her goal to make sure the kids in her community, aren’t stifled by that same fear.

“My long term plan is to get these kids going to college. Raise the high school graduation rate and then get these kids going to college or doing trade school and like, getting out of the stigma or getting out of what’s expected or what the stats say.”

Greenhouse scholars provide mentors that help guide Nguyen through her master plan and beyond.

Nguyen is currently in the BA/BS-MD program at the University of Colorado Denver. Once she graduates, she hopes to become Greenhouse Scholar Mentor.

In the near-term, Nguyen along with staff and students at the Sun Valley Youth Center, plan to prep for the big ride.

Registration for the Venus De Miles Bike ride is open until the day of the event, Aug. 17.

LINKS: Greenhouse Scholars | Venus De Miles