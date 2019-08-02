  • CBS4On Air

By Karen Leigh


Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:

Colorado Congressman Spends Saturdays Supporting Community

Town Halls With A Twist: Joe Neguse’s Participants Do Public Service Before Talking Politics

Angling With Officers: Nonprofit Takes Police Out For Relaxing Day On The Water

‘That Stuff Does Exist’: Restaurant Flooded With Supporters After Social Media Post

‘We Need More Women’: Denver High School Girls Learn About Careers In Construction

Grow Local Volunteers Help Stock Food Bank With Fresh Veggies

See links from this week’s show:

Historical Hikes, City of Loveland – Parks & Recreation

– National Night Out — natw.org

Colorado Firefighter Calendar ‘SMOKE & FIRE’ CALENDAR RELEASE

Karen Leigh

