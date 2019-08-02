  • CBS4On Air

EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of campers headed to the Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals Camp prom this week. Loveland Ski Area’s mascot, Parker the Snow Dog, spent time with 60 campers at the prom.

(credit: Easter Seals)

Parker the Snow Dog has been the camp’s therapy dog for three years.

(credit: Easter Seals)

Parker recently raised more than $5,000 during his third birthday party at Guanella Pass Brewery in Georgetown. The fundraiser helped to send three kids to the camp.

(credit: Easter Seals)

The campers who won the scholarships were given the good news this week.

(credit: Easter Seals)

Rocky Mountain Village is one of the top Easterseals camps in the country.

(credit: Easter Seals)

Campers can swim, fish, take day trips, do arts & crafts, sports and recreation, hiking, dances, music & drama, horse-back riding, and more.

(credit: Easter Seals)

