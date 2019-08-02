CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) — Narcotics officers found marijuana plants and products, firearms, and evidence of an illegal multi-state distribution operation during the search of a home in Cripple Creek on Thursday.
Michael Gravino, Sr., 64, and Michael Gravino, Jr., 40, were arrested following the search. Each faces several drug-related felonies and each is being held in Teller County’s jail on a $50,000 bond.
An investigation by the Teller County Narcotics Team culminated in the search and arrests.
A press release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office on Friday described the father-and-son operating illegally “for quite some time.” The pair allegedly shipped boxes of marijuana through the United States Postal Service to various out-of-state locations, including to specific persons in Texas and Florida.
Forty-three plants – 31 more than the legal limit, per Teller County – were seized by the authorities who searched the house. Several pounds of processed marijuana, seven firearms, three vehicles, and other distribution materials were taken into evidence.
In addition, the Gravinos’ residence at 116 Pikes Peak Avenue is within 500 feet of Cripple Creek High School, per TCSO’s press release. Colorado state law stipulates that a dispensary cannot exist within 1,000 feet of a school.
“They had some paperwork,” said Teller County Sheriff’s Office Commander Greg Couch, “but they were over (the legal plant count) and distributing. That erases any kind of permit. You can’t sell it out of your house.”
Investigators with the US Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency are attempting to determine if additional federal charges will be sought against the Gravino duo.
