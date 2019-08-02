BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Gold Hill man is accused of killing a contractor on a job site in Fourmile Canyon. Stephen Wolf, 25, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the death of Jeffrey Lynch, 57.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, deputies visited the home on Camino Bosque just before 12 p.m. Tuesday after Lynch’s son reported him missing. Lynch’s son told deputies his father was hired to work as a handyman on the vacant home.

When deputies arrived at the home, the property owner greeted them while frantically waiving her hands. According to the affidavit, the deputies noticed a man inside the garage carrying shovels. Deputies recognized the man to be Stephen Wolf, who was known to be a sovereign citizen.

Deputies say Wolf tried to close the garage door and run inside the home before a deputy ordered him to stop. Wolf was placed in handcuffs and was heard saying, “I’m going to claim insanity” and “I need to go to the hospital.”

According to the affidavit, one of the deputies at the scene recognized Wolf’s red BMW with Illinois plates. The deputy remembered a call where the BMW had eluded University of Colorado police officers and may have been involved in a hit and run in Boulder on Sunday.

Inside the garage, deputies found a body wrapped in clear plastic inside the trunk of one of the vehicles. There was also a strong smell of bleach and decomposition, which indicated the person had been dead for a period of time, according to investigators.

When questioned by investigators, Wolf said he felt that he had been set up and that Jeffrey had attacked him. According to the affidavit, Wolf’s mother told detectives that Wolf had been cut off financially and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Wolf is being held without bond. His next court date is in October.