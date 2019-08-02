Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is holding a campaign rally at Manual High School in Denver on Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event is open to the public but requires an RSVP to attend.
Harris says she wants to rally voters behind her “3AM Agenda” to address “problems that keep Americans up at night,” such as student debt, equal pay and gun violence.
Former Vice President Joe Biden also has announced plans to make a campaign stop in Denver. His September campaign travel schedule includes a stop in Denver on Sept. 28. Earlier he had announced that he and wife Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Aspen next Tuesday.
Colorado will hold its primary in the Campaign 2020 race on Tuesday, March 3.
