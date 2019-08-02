A nearby business captured surveillance video of the sidewalk where Richards car was parked, but his vehicle is out of frame. It’s parked behind the white sedan shown in the footage.

The video shows a man and a woman walking up and down the sidewalk shortly after Richards left his car. The pair walk out of frame, near the area Richards parked. A short time after, the woman reappears and walks behind a nearby building. She’s later seen headed back down the sidewalk toward the area of the parked car. A few minutes after, Richards’ car is seen speeding down 18th.

“I remember them clearly after looking at the video,” said Richards. He recognized the man and woman because they spoke to him after parking his vehicle.

“One referred to me as the ‘big kahuna’ because I had a set of blueprints in my hand, a hard hat and a safety vest on,” explained Richards.

Police are still investigating, as Richards’ car was stolen off camera. They’re hoping to track down the people seen in the surveillance footage to get more information.