DENVER (CBS4) – The owner of a dog that was stolen along with their car Monday in Denver believe the dog was found safe hundreds of miles away. Myles Richards is now driving to Kansas City to reunite with Goose. The 7-year-old black lab was stolen along with Richards’ 2016 light brown Audi Allroad near 18th and Federal.

                                                                                  (credit Myles Richards)

“I left the windows up and AC running for my dog. I thought I’d be inside 20-30 minutes. I came back down 20-30 minutes later and my car was gone,” said Richards.

Richards parked his car on 18th St. and Federal Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Monday. He left the dog in his car, running and unlocked, while he visited the construction site he’s working on.

(credit: CBS)

On Friday, Richards says someone found a dog believed to be goose wandering outside a hotel in Kansas City and took it to a shelter.

The stolen car has not yet been found. Richards took the key with him, so once the thief turns the car off, that’s as far as it will go.

 

(credit: CBS)

A nearby business captured surveillance video of the sidewalk where Richards car was parked, but his vehicle is out of frame. It’s parked behind the white sedan shown in the footage.

The video shows a man and a woman walking up and down the sidewalk shortly after Richards left his car. The pair walk out of frame, near the area Richards parked. A short time after, the woman reappears and walks behind a nearby building. She’s later seen headed back down the sidewalk toward the area of the parked car. A few minutes after, Richards’ car is seen speeding down 18th.

(credit: CBS)

“I remember them clearly after looking at the video,” said Richards. He recognized the man and woman because they spoke to him after parking his vehicle.

“One referred to me as the ‘big kahuna’ because I had a set of blueprints in my hand, a hard hat and a safety vest on,” explained Richards.

Police are still investigating, as Richards’ car was stolen off camera. They’re hoping to track down the people seen in the surveillance footage to get more information.

(credit: Myles Richards)

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video or see Richards’ vehicle, contact the Denver Police Department.

