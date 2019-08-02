Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The owner of a dog that was stolen along with their car Monday in Denver believe the dog was found safe hundreds of miles away. Myles Richards is now driving to Kansas City to reunite with Goose. The 7-year-old black lab was stolen along with Richards’ 2016 light brown Audi Allroad near 18th and Federal.
“I left the windows up and AC running for my dog. I thought I’d be inside 20-30 minutes. I came back down 20-30 minutes later and my car was gone,” said Richards.
Richards parked his car on 18th St. and Federal Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Monday. He left the dog in his car, running and unlocked, while he visited the construction site he’s working on.
On Friday, Richards says someone found a dog believed to be goose wandering outside a hotel in Kansas City and took it to a shelter.
The stolen car has not yet been found. Richards took the key with him, so once the thief turns the car off, that’s as far as it will go.
