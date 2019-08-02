DENVER (CBS4) – After some patchy dense fog around metro Denver and parts of the northeast plains we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny day with seasonal temperatures. There will be isolated to scattered showers and storms later on in the mountains and foothills. Some of those could roll across the lower elevations but the chance to see one where you live in about 20 percent or less.

Your statewide forecast for the entire weekend ahead, including today, will feature mostly sunny skies with only isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon. It will be hot all three days with highs in the 70s and 80s for the mountains. All of our lower elevations, including Denver, will see 90s.

Monsoon moisture will increase again next week and that will mean a better chance for storms will eventually return to the forecast.