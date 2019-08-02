CANTON, Ohio (CBS4)– Champ Bailey admits he dreamed about being a Hall of Famer since he was a little kid. But that doesn’t mean he is honored and humbled by being part of the class of 2019.
“A lot of guys are good but Hall of Fame good? That’s a different level,” said Bailey. “I can’t compare myself to those greats because without them I wouldn’t be here.”
Bailey will be enshrined to the Hall of Saturday and he joins Broncos greats like John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Floyd Little and Gary Zimmerman in Canton, Ohio.
“I’m the first defender like how does that happen with a franchise with so many great players,” said Bailey. “Being part of a great franchise and I’m one of the few Hall of Famers is surreal. But I know the dominos are starting fall now.”
It was announced today that the Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees in 2020 to 20 as part of the NFL centennial celebration. The class could include as many as five modern-day players, 10 contributors and two coaches. This would certainly help the Hall of Fame cases for former Broncos like Randy Gradishar and Steve Atwater.
You must log in to post a comment.