DENVER (CBS4) – What happened last week along Marion Parkway sounded too familiar to Ali Clerkin. She was on a bike three years ago when she was struck by a truck at the corner of Marion Parkway and Bayaud Ave. near Washington Park.
“He hit me and because of the angle I was facing 45 and he was going through, I was coming up the lane and was crossing where it curves,” Clerkin told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.
That is very similar to what happened to Alexis Bounds last week. She was killed when a dump truck turned the corner a few feet up at Marion Parkway and Bayaud Ave.
The words “stop killing us” are painted on the street.
Clerkin was much more fortunate but still scarred physically and emotionally by what happened.
“To have your life altered, something so basic feels like you are being deprived of your human rights,” Clerkin said.
Clerkin was left in the hospital with a broken arm, elbow and more. She missed months of work.
The City of Denver has proposed making bike lanes in the area “protected lanes” with some sort of barrier.
“I honestly think the lanes create some confusion for cyclists and motorists alike,” said Rob Campbell, who lives and rides in the area.
Earlier this week, the Denver Cruisers dedicated an event to cyclists who were killed while riding. Ghost bikes now stand where their lives came to an end.
A group called Critical Mass planned another bike ride Friday night in memory of cyclists who died. The event is dedicated to “retaking the streets” for bicycles.
