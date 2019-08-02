Comments
CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – Broncos Country has shown up and shown out for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio. Over 20,000 fans attended the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night, and while I don’t have an exact count, I can say with great confidence that the very large majority were there in support of the orange and blue.
Broncos fans have been pouring into the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum to honor and admire the football greats, including Broncos legends John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Floyd Little, and Gary Zimmerman.
The Class of 2019 — which includes the late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and star cornerback Champ Bailey — will receive their coveted gold jackets this evening at the Gold Jacket Dinner. They will be presented their busts and rings Saturday night at the Enshrinement Ceremony.
