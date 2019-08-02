  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – New video has emerged of a bear cub emerging from a backyard pond in southwest Colorado Springs and splashing around while the mama bear supervises. The video was posted to the Facebook group Now That’s Colorado.

(credit: Marilyn Lane-Eggleston)

The cub taste tested a decorative alligator as he swam around. He also kicked his back paws up out of the water.

(credit: Marilyn Lane-Eggleston)

After taking the bath, the bear gets out of the pool and runs around the yard a bit with a fellow cub.

