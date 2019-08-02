Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – New video has emerged of a bear cub emerging from a backyard pond in southwest Colorado Springs and splashing around while the mama bear supervises. The video was posted to the Facebook group Now That’s Colorado.
The cub taste tested a decorative alligator as he swam around. He also kicked his back paws up out of the water.
After taking the bath, the bear gets out of the pool and runs around the yard a bit with a fellow cub.
