Comments
(CBS4) – This weekend, singer Jordin Sparks and models will take the catwalk to help homeless youth in Denver. The proceeds from the show “Urban Nights” goes to Urban Peak. Urban Peak is the only organization in Denver that serves homeless young people ages 14 to 24. It helps between 1,400 and 1,800 youth a year by helping them get off the streets and into a stable environment. “Urban Nights” is Saturday. August 3rd. CBS4’s Britt Moreno is hosting the red carpet.
urbanpeak.org
Saturday, check out the Denver International Festival at Civic Center Park. Enjoy local and international food, live music, art, beer and wine at this free event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pop over to Union Station to soak in the zany acts of Buskerfest this weekend. Street performers will dazzle crowds this weekend with juggling, break dancing, comedy, live music and acrobatics.
It’s your last weekend to step back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. The 43rd season is about to wrap up for the summer. Enjoy turkey legs, live performances, and a medieval city in Larkspur.
(CBS4) – This weekend, singer Jordin Sparks and models will take the catwalk to help homeless youth in Denver. The proceeds from the show “Urban Nights” goes to Urban Peak. Urban Peak is the only organization in Denver that serves homeless young people ages 14 to 24. It helps between 1,400 and 1,800 youth a year by helping them get off the streets and into a stable environment. “Urban Nights” is Saturday. August 3rd. CBS4’s Britt Moreno is hosting the red carpet.
urbanpeak.org
Saturday, check out the Denver International Festival at Civic Center Park. Enjoy local and international food, live music, art, beer and wine at this free event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
internationalfest.org
Pop over to Union Station to soak in the zany acts of Buskerfest this weekend. Street performers will dazzle crowds this weekend with juggling, break dancing, comedy, live music and acrobatics.
unionstationbuskerfest.com
It’s your last weekend to step back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. The 43rd season is about to wrap up for the summer. Enjoy turkey legs, live performances, and a medieval city in Larkspur.
coloradorenaissance.com
You must log in to post a comment.