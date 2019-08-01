Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Windsor Lake Reservoir opened on Thursday after being closed for over a week. Park officials closed the popular swim beach and dog park after the water tested positive for cyanobacteria — a blue-green algae that can be harmful to children, older adults and animals.
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Windsor Lake Reservoir opened on Thursday after being closed for over a week. Park officials closed the popular swim beach and dog park after the water tested positive for cyanobacteria — a blue-green algae that can be harmful to children, older adults and animals.
Windsor Parks resumed normal operations of all recreational activities offered at the lake.
Staff will continue to monitor and test the water in order to ensure that it is safe.
The lake had been closed since July 23.
You must log in to post a comment.