HENDERSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A school district in Henderson rolled out the red carpet Thursday for nearly 200 new teachers and administrators. 27J Schools is one of the fastest growing districts in Colorado.
The red carpet event at Prairie View Middle School featured pom poms, a marching band and giveaways.
The district expects 19,000 students this school year, which is up more than 1,000 students from last school year.
The first day of class at 27J Schools is August 13.
