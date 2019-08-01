  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Education, Henderson News

HENDERSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A school district in Henderson rolled out the red carpet Thursday for nearly 200 new teachers and administrators. 27J Schools is one of the fastest growing districts in Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

The red carpet event at Prairie View Middle School featured pom poms, a marching band and giveaways.

(credit: CBS)

The district expects 19,000 students this school year, which is up more than 1,000 students from last school year.

The first day of class at 27J Schools is August 13.

 

 

 

