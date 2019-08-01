(CBS4) – The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office resumed its recovery efforts Thursday morning for a female in the Devil’s Punchbowl area. On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office received a report of a water rescue in the Roaring Fork River. She was seen crossing the river just below the Punch Bowl itself, and was swept downstream by the current.
The area around the river was searched but she was not found by nightfall, when search efforts were suspended. Limited searching was conducted after nightfall with night-vision equipment.
The Pitkin County Incident Management Team has taken command of the incident.
The Devil’s Punch Bowl is a popular summer recreation spot on the Roaring Fork River that’s popular with cliff jumpers. It’s located near Mile Marker 50 on Highway 82.
Because of the search, the Punchbowl parking lot and the Weller Trail parking lot are closed. The public is asked to avoid these areas.
