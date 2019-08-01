Comments
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS)– Visitors can go behind the scenes of an historic landmark that isn’t widely known and few have ever seen. The Civilian Conservation Corps camp at Red Rocks will be opened to the public later this month.
The CCC camp is located below the iconic amphitheater. The Red Rocks CCC camp was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression in an effort to create work and jobs training for young men.
CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann visited the camp earlier this summer when the camp was looking for volunteers to help restore the camp.
The CCC camp in Morrison is one of the last two standing CCC camps in the entire country. The buildings at the camp, now owned by the city and county of Denver, have been mostly empty for decades.
Visitors can enjoy free tours during the camp’s open house on Aug. 10.
LINK: Red Rocks CCC Camp
