COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are investigating messages promoting white supremacy found in a neighborhood near Vista Ridge High School. Swastikas and the words “White Pride” were among the racist graffiti spray painted along a fence.
The community dealt with a similar incident earlier this year when the high school was defaced by vulgar messages just before summer break. Police will not say whether or not the two incidents are related, but neighbors are upset that they’ve been hit by this kind of vandalism again.
“It was disgusting. It’s sad. This is such a great neighborhood,” said one of the residents. “It’s a family neighborhood and it’s not something that we would expect in this area.”
Crews were hoping to clean up the fence before Thursday morning when all of the students returned for the new school year.
