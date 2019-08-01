DENVER (CBS4) – The star of Colorado’s professional hockey scene has obtained a lofty downtown living space within walking distance of the home team’s ice.
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon paid $3.2 million this week to secure a penthouse on the top floor of the Coloradan, a newly completed condo tower tower adjacent to Union Station, according to BusinessDen.com.
MacKinnon’s is the last of the Coloradan’s seven penthouse suites. The others sold for prices between $1.6 million and $3.35 million. The building’s location is five blocks from the Pepsi Center, home to the Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets.
MacKinnon, the No.1 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, became the youngest player (18 years and 31 days of age) to ever skate for the Avalanche. Last year, he finished fifth in the league in points and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player.
Per BusinessDen.com, this is MacKinnon’s second Denver home. He bought his first in late 2016, a $2.1 million, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 1265 S. Vine Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.
The NHL preseason schedule begins Sept. 16. Colorado’s first preseason match is Sept. 19 when the team hosts the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
