BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– One Boulder woman is worried the geese are taking over a popular spot for humans. Nancy Deklyn also believes the waste the birds leave behind could be unhealthy.

On Wednesday, Deklyn took some folks out to the Boulder Reservoir swim area and says she was disheartened by the condition of the gravel and sand near the water.

“I was absolutely distraught,” she said, “Goose poop is enmeshed in this stuff.”

She took matters into her own hands.

“I had to pick up two trash bags full just to have a place to sit that didn’t have goose poop in it. Where we were going to eat lunch?” Deklyn said.

The City of Boulder Parks and Recreation spokesperson Denise White told CBS4 on Thursday they have a daily cleaning schedule and they do try to keep the areas where people recreate clean and free of goose droppings.

Since this is a park with wildlife they say they can’t keep every inch of it clean all the time. Wilderness areas aren’t cleaned, but areas like the swim beach and volleyball pits are.

The parks department welcomes anyone with recommendations for areas that need extra attention, to let them know so they can clean those areas up.

“It’s out of control. It’s unhealthy.”

Deklyn thinks they need to do more. She is a nurse and worries the mess could make people sick.

In fact, she has had a fever since leaving the park and is worried it may be related to the geese. She hopes that in the future the city can minimize the number of geese in the area and keep the park clean for the health of the community.

“I don’t know why we want to play around with a place where children and possibly the elderly or people with disabilities who might have their immune systems weakened.”