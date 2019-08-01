



— The woman suspected of stealing a dying man’s dog from a 7-Eleven in Longmont has been arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, auto theft and failure to appear on a felony drug charge. Melody Mellon, 30, was issued a municipal summons for theft of the dog, “Sampson.”

According to police, Mellon was found asleep in a stolen truck early Thursday morning. Police said Mellon kicked two officers as they tried to place her in the patrol car — then urinated and spit inside the vehicle.

“During their investigation, Ms. Mellon was also identified as the suspect in the missing Sampson (dog) investigation.”

Police: Woman Stole Dog From Dying Man At 7-Eleven

Police say 59-year-old Robert Corby had a seizure at the store at 1650 North Main Street on Tuesday night. While first responders were trying to save his life, police say Mellon took off with his dog. Unfortunately, Corby did not survive.

Sampson was found by Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur on Wednesday afternoon. Satur spotted the dog walking with a couple along Main Street.

“He stood out,” Satur told CBS4. “I was like, ‘Oh, there he is!’ I recognized him right away.”

Satur explained the couple told officers the dog was given to them by a woman, presumably the woman seen on the 7-Eleven security camera footage.

Sampson was reunited with Corby’s family a short time later.

“He was thrilled to see them,” police said on Facebook.

“It feels like we have a piece of my uncle having Sampson back,” Kelly Pleffner, Corbey’s niece, told CBS4.

Pleffner said her uncle suffered with mental health and depression, so Sampson was his certified therapy dog.

“He was his light,” Pleffner said of Sampson.

Satur said tips from the public along with media sharing the photos of Sampson and the woman who took him helped reunite the dog with its family.

“We appreciate everyone’s help because tips are what help us do our job,” he said. “In this case it helped us get this little dog back.”