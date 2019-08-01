Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers say they got into a shootout with a suspicious man in the Five Points neighborhood. Police say the man died at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators say the man was walking around 25th and Curtis streets just after midnight, trying to open doors to homes. When officers showed up, they say the man became confrontational and shot at police officers before running off. Officers chased him, firing their guns. Police say “about half a dozen” shots were fired.
No officers were hurt. Streets were closed in the area while officers investigated.
You must log in to post a comment.