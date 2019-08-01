Comments
(CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio dealt with a kidney stone on Thursday prior to Denver’s preseason opener in the Hall of Fame game against Atlanta. He had to be treated at the hospital.
(CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio dealt with a kidney stone on Thursday prior to Denver’s preseason opener in the Hall of Fame game against Atlanta. He had to be treated at the hospital.
Broncos HC Vic Fangio was taken to the hospital by a team physician this afternoon and was treated for a kidney stone.
He is planning on coaching tonight’s game against the Falcons. https://t.co/5GKJIksxfb
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) August 1, 2019
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Fangio is still planning on coaching Thursday night.
The Broncos and Falcons will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday night from Canton, Ohio.
You must log in to post a comment.