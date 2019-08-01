  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer


(CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio dealt with a kidney stone on Thursday prior to Denver’s preseason opener in the Hall of Fame game against Atlanta. He had to be treated at the hospital.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

(credit: CBS)

Fangio is still planning on coaching Thursday night.

The Broncos and Falcons will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday night from Canton, Ohio.

