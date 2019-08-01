



Colorado State Patrol released new photos of a van believed to be involved in a hit and run in Boulder that critically injured a cyclist . It happened July 20 around 4:30 p.m. on Arapahoe Road near Legion Park.

Investigators believe the van is a third generation (1994-2003) Dodge Cargo Van 2500 or 3500. The van is believed to be white or light grey in color. It has windows on the passenger side access door, but no windows on the driver side, other than the driver’s window. There is most likely damage to the front passenger side light area.

Since the crash, Andrew Bernstein has been at Denver Health mostly sedated and unable to talk with his family members. He’s described as a strong, vibrant young man with a passion for cycling.

“It’s the worst nightmare of every cyclist and everyone who loves a cyclist,” said fiancé Gloria Liu.

Bernstein, an elite cyclist, was biking from a training session in Erie but never made it home.

“The car was traveling at high speed, struck Andrew at high speed, and left him by the side of the road to die,” Liu told CBS4. “His injuries were life threatening and the car left.”

It was another driver who eventually found Bernstein on the side of the road and called 911. His injuries were so severe he was eventually airlifted to Denver.

“Many broken bones, contusions to his organs, loss of blood, loss of blood pressure,” described Bernstein’s father, Alan Bernstein.

A week later, family members are still trying to understand it all. They say the area Bernstein was in when he was hit had a wide shoulder, and the experienced cyclist knows the rules of the road.

“There is no way this driver, if they were paying attention, didn’t see him. Based on the severity of his injuries, and the doctors agree, there’s no way this driver doesn’t know he or she struck Andrew,” said Liu. “They left him to die on the side of the road and they should come forward.”

Bernstein’s family tells CBS4 the passenger-side headlight broke off of the vehicle in the collision.

Anyone with any information about the van or the crash is encouraged to call CSP Trooper Emery, at 303-239-4501, and reference case #1D192958.