



– Unsure where Denver’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see. We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been getting a significant increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend this summer.

Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen

Open since April, this brew pub and American breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 2.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen saw a 66.7 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 3.5 stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen and Cafe has seen a 4.3 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 8500 Pena Blvd., Concourse C, Gate C32 in Denver International Airport, Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen offers early morning eats like chicken and waffles, omelets and French toast with dark stout mascarpone.

East Tao

Capitol Hill’s East Tao is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 955 Lincoln St., the Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, has seen a 14.1 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of three percent for all businesses tagged “Asian Fusion” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis East Tao’s review count increased by more than 250 percent.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Denver’s Asian fusion category: Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ has seen a 23.3 percent increase in reviews.

East Tao offers specialties like shrimp red curry, crab cheese wontons and Sriracha beef. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery

Five Points’s LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery is the city’s buzziest Italian spot by the numbers.

The brewery, wine bar and Italian spot, which opened at 2403 Champa St. in 2018, increased its new review count by 15 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.7 percent for the Yelp category “Italian.” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.2 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery offers Italian eats like prawn and guanciale fettuccine, veal tenderloin and classic zeppoles — a small, fried pastry.

Article provided by Hoodline.