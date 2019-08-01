



– Three Fort Collins police officers were honored Thursday for going above and beyond their duties. Each officer was honored with the Bill Daniels True Blue Award, presented by the Daniels Fund to deserving officers in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming for exceeding their job requirements to help their communities.

Officer Rob Knab was recognized with the award for helping a young girl in May of 2018.

Knab learned the girl was scammed while trying to buy a puppy. She pawned some of her expensive electronics and sold other items so she could purchase the dog. However, the money was taken and the dog she wanted was never provided. Knab and other city employees raised money to help the girl replace the items she pawned for the puppy.

“Rob’s willingness to go further than is necessary for the sake of the citizens he was helping is exemplary of the values we strive for as an Agency,” a colleague stated.

The Daniels Fund also recognized two other officers, Scott Maher and Kelsey Skaar. In 2018, CBS4’s Dillon Thomas reported the officers helped a young family of three that fell victim to a scammer.

The Loban family found their dream home for rent online, and paid through gift cards online to rent the house. The scammer told them to enter the empty home through the back door, which was unlocked. After moving in, the real home owner arrived to find the family inside.

Skaar told CBS4 the home was vacant when the Loban family moved in. However, the person who took their money did not own the property. So, the officers raised enough money to help the family leave the property and find a new rental.

“Fraudulent schemes can cause a significant financial impact and long-lasting emotional distress for victims,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “I’m extremely proud of these officers who took the personal initiative to provide exceptional, compassionate service to assist victims in our community. It’s clear to me that Fort Collins cops genuinely care about the people they serve.”

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative.

