DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like a busy weather day ahead for Colorado with widespread showers and thunderstorms anticipated by this afternoon. Some of the storms will last well into the evening on the eastern plains.
The primary threat will be locally heavy rain that could produce flash flooding. While anyone could see this the potential is highest just east of Denver and the Interstate 25 urban corridor where the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch.
By far heavy rain is the #1 threat today but there is also potential to see strong damaging wind and some hail, mainly on the northeast plains. If large hail forms the greatest potential would be in areas colored yellow on the map below.
Friday will bring another day with afternoon showers and storms with seasonal temperatures expected over the weekend. Storm chances won’t go away for Friday and Saturday but the threat will be lower than today and tomorrow.
You must log in to post a comment.