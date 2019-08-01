



– The Denver Rescue Mission is helping people get back on their feet by giving them a set of wheels. The Give A Vehicle program has been around for more than 20 years, but they’re not receiving as many donated cars as they used to.

For people working to turn their lives around, owning a vehicle is a step toward financial independence and stability.

“It’s a blessing being able to drop my daughter off. It makes me feel good just to own something,” said Barry Staten.

He couldn’t be more excited to sit behind the wheel of a-new-to-him Ford Taurus.

Like many parents, Staten considers himself the kids’ chauffeur. He takes pride in driving them around, because not long ago, they were riding the bus without a home to call their own. Staten fell on hard times after his wife died.

He just completed one of the Denver Rescue Mission’s transitional programs. His graduation gift? A used car.

“They’re working with case management; they’re working on life skills and saving. Once they graduate, one of the incentives is they receive a vehicle,” said Donna Shelton, vehicle program supervisor at the Denver Rescue Mission.

All of the vehicles used in the program are donated. The Denver Rescue Mission has auto mechanics on staff who work alongside program participants to repair donated vehicles to ensure they’re safe. Like Barry, most new owners have kids in the back.

“The kids get inside their ‘new’ car and they just start touching everything! Just being able to have your mom and dad come pick you up. We’re talking about people coming out of a homeless situation,” said Shelton.

“They’re standing out at the bus stop, kids riding by them. Some of them are their classmates. We’d have to catch the right bus because if we miss it, she’s late to school. In the winter you’re standing outside with your child for 30 minutes,” said Staten.

Thanks to a stranger’s donation, his children won’t have to wait out in the cold, or struggle to bring home groceries.

“I would have to time it. I’d run in the store and I’d tell my baby to get this and get that. We’re out there with all these bags waiting for the bus to come back around. Now we can get everything we need in one trip,” said Staten, “This is a blessing.”

The Denver Rescue Mission says the best type of vehicle to donate is one that needs moderate repairs. They will tow the car from its location free and the donation is tax deductible.

LINK: Denver Rescue Mission Give A Vehicle Program