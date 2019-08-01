DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been nine days without power for dozens living in Denver’s Bowling Green Condominimums. Those with no choice but to stay, aren’t sure they can continue to take the heat.

“Last Tuesday night at 9 o’clock at night, the control box… the master control box went up in flames and I figured well, my lights flashed but they never went off and I came outside and about the same time I came, here comes the fire department!” said Mort Lesser.

That was nine days ago. Lesser says he has since moved in with his son and daughter-in-law.

“You can’t live in these places because all you have is cold water and that’s it!”

Lesser knows he’s lucky to have another place to go. Not all of his neighbors are so lucky. A few doors down, Yamilet Tascon and her daughter, Gabriella, have been toughing it out.

“I guess you don’t really think about everything that you use. Like the water, the washer or to warm up water because the water is really cold. The fridge. Stuff like that,” said Gabriella.

Yamilet has been trying to fill a portable generator with gasoline but says it’s too noisy. She has tried to find other solutions but is running out of options and money.

“We have to buy food three times a day and it’s really expensive,” she said.

While Yamilet is concerned about her expenses, her biggest concern is for her elderly neighbors. She said she has checked on them but has had no outside help.

“Frustrated. Really frustrated. Every day [it’s] more hard.”

Lesser says his homeowners insurance will help only when he reaches his $500 deductible but doesn’t think that will be hard with all the food he had to throw away.

Hammersmith Management says it manages the homeowners association for the Bowling Green Apartments. It says it has two technicians working on the electrical box and is also working with Xcel Energy. It hopes to have temporary power restored by Friday.

The condo owners CBS4 spoke with say they have had no word on whether Hammersmith will reimburse them for losses.

CBS4 reached out to Denver Human Services about the length of time owners have been without power. It says it sent the concern to its outreach, shelter and adult protection teams to look into.

The Denver Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.