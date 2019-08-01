DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado celebrates 143 years as a state on Thursday. History Colorado Center is just one of several venues celebrating the milestone for the Centennial state.
Families can get into the History Colorado Center free of charge all day Thursday. Visitors can meet the Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger or pet an alpaca while learning more about Colorado history.
Here are some fun facts that you might not know about Colorado: the state claims the invention of the hamburger and Christmas lights.
A whopping 75% of the land in the U.S. that has an altitude over 1,000 feet is in Colorado.
State historians say learning about the state’s history is important for where we’re heading into the future.
“If they’re are going to know who they are, and how they arrived at this particular time, they need to know their past. And if they are to understand what they might become in the future, they need to understand their past. So we need to provide the most accurate understanding of the past as humanly possible,” said state historian Prof. William Wei.
The celebration continues through 5 p.m. at History Colorado Center. Those who might not make that celebration can visit all Colorado State Parks for free on Monday.
