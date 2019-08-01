CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Two wolf-dog hybrids were spotted near Cripple Creek Wednesday. Cory Stringer took a photo of the hybrids, which were mistaken by some people on social media as wild wolves.
CBS4 has confirmed the captive wolf-dog hybrids escaped from their owner. It comes after Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed a gray wolf sighting in June in Jackson County.
CPW shared photos of the gray wolf on Twitter. You can see it is wearing a tracking collar.
Attempts to re-introduce gray wolves to Colorado have sparked contentious debates.
Supporters say the wolves improve the ecology and help control elk and deer herds. Some are pushing for a ballot measure asking voters to allow officials to reintroduce wolves here.
Some Ranchers Believe Colorado Is Missing A Key Piece Of The West: Wolves
However, some ranchers are concerned that wolves will kill their livestock. They say letting voters decide whether wolves are brought back will be unfair to people who live in rural areas.
Ranchers Form Coalition To Keep Wolves Out Of Colorado
If you think you’ve seen a wolf in Colorado recently, report it here: cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolf-Sighting-Form
