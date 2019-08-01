Comments
(CBS4) – A camper in northern Colorado fired a gun in the air to scare off a bear last weekend. The bear was apparently acting in a threatening way towards other campers.
It happened at the campground at Chambers Lake in Poudre Canyon west of Fort Collins.
Wildlife officers said the bear swiped at a tent. After hearing the gunshots, it ran off. But it apparently returned a short time later.
Officers said on Wednesday they are now trying to locate the animal.
Last week Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned of an increase in bear activity around campsites. The warning mentioned campgrounds in three counties: Boulder, Clear Creek and Larimer. That includes areas like Lost Lake, Brainard Lake and Chambers Lake.
Bears have been seeking food in tents and backpacks. Wildlife officers say food, trash and toiletries with scents should not be stored in tents — and instead in bear proof lockers or canisters.
