Comments
LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a 64-year-old woman who was swept away in Pole Creek near the Rio Grande in June has been recovered. Tessie Strickland of Kentwood, Louisiana, died while on a backcountry Jeep tour with her husband in Hinsdale County near the San Juan County border.
LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a 64-year-old woman who was swept away in Pole Creek near the Rio Grande in June has been recovered. Tessie Strickland of Kentwood, Louisiana, died while on a backcountry Jeep tour with her husband in Hinsdale County near the San Juan County border.
Strickland’s body was found recently in the Rio Grande, four miles downstream from the creek crossing where the Jeep she and her husband were in got stuck.
The vehicle lost power and the Stricklands decided to climb on top and jump to the opposite bank. Tommy, her husband, said both he and his wife were swept downstream. He reached the bank while his wife did not.
Officials announced this week that they positively identified the body as Strickland’s.
You must log in to post a comment.