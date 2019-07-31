LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a dog from a man who suffered a seizure at a 7-Eleven in Longmont Tuesday night. Police say the 59-year-old man had been feeling ill all day but decided to walk with his dog to the store at 1650 North Main Street.
“While there, he fell, suffered a seizure, and was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, he did not survive,” police said.
Surveillance video indicates that a woman removed the dog from the store while police and fire personnel were trying to save the man.
“The family does not know this individual and the police have not been contacted regarding his dog,” police stated.
Police are asking the woman to return the dog to the Longmont Police Department at 225 Kimbark.
“They not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion,” police said.
If you have information that would lead to the identity of the woman in the photos you are asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at (303)651-8555.
