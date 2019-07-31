(CBS4) — A Colorado woman who was charged by a bear in Canada is hoping that sharing her story will help other people if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Black bears are everywhere in Colorado, so Sherry Moore thought it was ironic that her first encounter with one was all the way in Canada.

“I do a lot of hiking in Colorado. A lot of times by myself. I do fourteeners, I’m part of a lot of different hiking groups,” she said.

Given her love of the Colorado Rockies, when she was in Canada she thought she would give the Coast Mountains a try. She went on a run on a common trail near Whistler at about 5 p.m.

“I chose a time that would be busier with plenty of people out (mostly on bikes),” Moore wrote on YouTube.

“I’m like ‘Oh it’s just like home I’m going to take a selfie,'” she told CBS4.

After grabbing a pic she had the scare of her life.

“I see a bear scamper down from the rocks right on the trail,” Moore said.

She started slowly backing up snapping pictures and video with her phone, when it suddenly turned and charged her.

She immediately panicked. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what it’s going to do,” she explained.

“I thought this is it. I’m about to be mauled by a bear.”

She recorded the moment on her cell phone.

“It stood on two legs and puffed and chomped its teeth in my face,” she said.

“I was looking up at it and looking in its eyes,” she told CBS4’s Alan Gionet.

At the last minute she decided to get stern.

“I was just like, ‘No, get back! No, get down!”

“I screamed at it and it went back on all fours and walked away,” she said.

Moore said the bear hesitated, then slowly went around her and into the woods.

When Moore could no longer see the bear, her survival instincts took over.

“I ran faster than I think I ever have in my life,” she said

She is still shaken up but she says she loves the mountains too much to let this stop her. She has already planned a hike for the weekend.

“I’m just going to go for it and I know it’s going to be hard. it will probably be very emotional but I need to get past that fear,” she said.

On their camping and hiking in bear country website, Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests you stay calm and walk away slowly while talking in a normal tone like Moore did — but if you are going into bear territory you should take some bear spray, just in case.